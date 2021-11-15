Narail man sentenced to death for killing sister

The convict, Ripon Molla, was present in court when Narail District and Sessions Judge Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman delivered the verdict on Monday.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000.

Ripon beat his sister Fatema, a 20-year-old college student, and pushed her into a river on Nov 15, 2019 over a family feud, said Public Prosecutor Emdadul Islam citing the case dossier.

Ripon's son witnessed the incident, according to Emdadul.

Police later recovered Fatema's body and arrested Ripon based on his statement.

Ripon’s father later filed the case over the incident.