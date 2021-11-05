Home > Bangladesh

Five dead in Dhaka shoe factory fire

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Nov 2021 09:32 AM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2021 09:32 AM BdST

At least five people have died after a fire swept through a shoe factory in Old Dhaka.

Rashed Bin Khalid, an officer of the Fire Service control room, said the fire broke out at the factory in the Kamal Bagh neighbourhood in Swarighat around 1:15 pm on Friday.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in a two-hour effort.

Five people fatally injured in the blaze were taken to Mitford Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Police could not immediately identify the victims, but said the dead are believed to be workers of the factory.

