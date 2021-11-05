Five dead in Dhaka shoe factory fire

Rashed Bin Khalid, an officer of the Fire Service control room, said the fire broke out at the factory in the Kamal Bagh neighbourhood in Swarighat around 1:15 pm on Friday.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in a two-hour effort.

Five people fatally injured in the blaze were taken to Mitford Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Police could not immediately identify the victims, but said the dead are believed to be workers of the factory.