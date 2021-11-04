It is time to renew the UK-Bangladesh bilateral relationship, says PM Hasina

“We need to change the lens we used to view our partnership. Our engagement now should truly be strategic,” the prime minister said.

She highlighted the need for cooperation between the two countries on peacekeeping, counter terrorism, maritime and aviation security in an event at the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, organised by the British Asian Trust on Wednesday to mark the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh

After the emergence of Bangladesh, the United Kingdom formally recognised the new nation on Feb 4, 1972 and also helped it to be acknowledged by other European and commonwealth countries.

Bangladesh joined the Commonwealth on Apr 18, 1972. The UK opened its diplomatic mission in Bangladesh that same year. The diplomatic relationship between the two countries has, therefore, spanned five decades.

British Minister Penny Morton, House of Lords member Jitesh Gadhia and British MPs of Bangladeshi origin Rushanara Ali, Rupa Haque and Apsana Begum were present at the event.

The vibrant British-Bangladeshi diaspora remains at the centre of the partnership between the countries, Sheikh Hasina said.

“We take pride in our diaspora. I am pleased to see there is growing representation of them in Westminster. All four of them (British MPs of Bangladeshi origin) are women at the moment.”

Hasina said she is confident that representation of the British Bangladeshi community in the ‘vibrant parliament’ will be strengthened further.

Her government wants to ‘nurture the young generation to true global citizens,’ the prime minister said. She hailed the UK’s interest in strengthening the partnership with Bangladesh on different sectors, including education and culture.

While noting the UK’s role in seeking a solution to the Rohingya crisis, Hasina also mentioned the growing difficulties Bangladesh is now facing to maintain law and order in Cox’s Bazar with the large number of Rohingya refugees sheltered there.

The security challenge may cause trouble on the regional and international level, she warned. It is the responsibility of the international community to see that the Rohingya, Myanmar nationals, should be able to return to their homeland safely and with dignity, she said.

“This is the only way to resolve the issue.”

Highlighting the possibility for Bangladesh to become a regional connectivity hub, Sheikh Hasina said her government has already invested in the road, rail and maritime sectors, energy and digital communication. The partnership with India, Nepal and Bhutan is thriving, she said.

“Our partners around the world can benefit from these investments. We expect to see more participation from the UK and it is indeed time to expand our bilateral relationship.”

To provide a better life and good opportunities to future generations, her government has designed a ‘blueprint’ until 2100, Sheikh Hasina said.

“I know I won’t live that long but I have prepared the plan and framework.”

Recalling the assassination of Bangabndhu and other members of her family in 1975, Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, became emotional.

Hasina said she turned her mourning into strength and has been working to materialise Bangabandhu’s dream of a golden Bangladesh - one with no poverty.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached London on Wednesday. Her sister Sheikh Rehana attended another event on Wednesday evening.