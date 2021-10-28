Shafiqul Islam to stay as DMP commissioner for another year
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Oct 2021 04:27 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2021 04:27 PM BdST
The government has extended the appointment of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam by one year.
The Ministry of Public Administration on Thursday issued a notice announcing the extension of his appointment under contractual employment, effective from Oct 30.
Earlier, the home ministry had issued a notice on Shafiqul’s retirement from the government employment on Oct 29.
The government decision to extend Shafiqul’s contract came amid speculations over who would be the next DMP chief after his retirement.
A BCS eighth batch officer, Shafiqul is a native of Chuadanga’s Alamdanga. He joined Bangladesh Police in 1989 after graduating from Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University.
He had earlier worked as the commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police. He was praised for his role is quelling political violence in the port city before and after the 2014 general election. He had also headed the anti-terrorism unit as an additional IGP.
- Paturia ferry capsize: rescue efforts continue
- DU student found dead in hotel
- Sunken ferry expired a decade ago
- US donates 3.5m more Pfizer shots
- 306 virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
- Be ready to make any sacrifice: PM to army
- Absence of key witnesses rued in Raintree ‘rape’ trial
- Sluggish roadwork irks panel
- People swarm vaccine centres to get second COVID shot in Bangladesh
- Rescue efforts continue for second day after ferry capsizes in Paturia
- Police recover hanging body of DU student from Dhaka hotel
- 40-year-old ferry Shah Amanat, sunken at Paturia, was supposed to be retired a decade ago
- US donates another 3.5m Pfizer vaccine doses to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh counts 306 new virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
Most Read
- 40-year-old ferry Shah Amanat, sunken at Paturia, was supposed to be retired a decade ago
- 7 burnt in Gulshan residential building fire
- Two men who jumped off a sinking ferry narrate the moments of horror
- England rout Bangladesh, inch closer to semis in T20 World Cup
- Merck will share formula for its COVID pill with poor countries
- Clashes with Pakistani Islamists kill several police
- Veteran lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder dies at 83
- Police recover hanging body of DU student from Dhaka hotel
- Shakib reclaims top spot in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
- US senators urge Biden to avoid India sanctions over Russian deal