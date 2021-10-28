Shafiqul Islam to stay as DMP commissioner for another year

The Ministry of Public Administration on Thursday issued a notice announcing the extension of his appointment under contractual employment, effective from Oct 30.

Earlier, the home ministry had issued a notice on Shafiqul’s retirement from the government employment on Oct 29.

The government decision to extend Shafiqul’s contract came amid speculations over who would be the next DMP chief after his retirement.

A BCS eighth batch officer, Shafiqul is a native of Chuadanga’s Alamdanga. He joined Bangladesh Police in 1989 after graduating from Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University.

He had earlier worked as the commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police. He was praised for his role is quelling political violence in the port city before and after the 2014 general election. He had also headed the anti-terrorism unit as an additional IGP.