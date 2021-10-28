People swarm vaccine centres to get second COVID shot in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Oct 2021 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2021 03:00 PM BdST
Citizens who have taken the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in a special campaign to mark Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday a month ago are now receiving the second dose.
The vaccination drive started at 9 am on Thursday at designated centres in different unions, upazilas and city corporation areas across the country.
More than 8.2 million people received the first dose of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine in the drive, according to the health directorate.
The second shots are being administered at the centres as the first ones.
Around 9:30 am, a queue of more than 100 people was seen outside the temporary centre at Amulia Government Primary School in Ward No. 80 of Dhaka South City Corporation. As many as 425 people received their first dose at the centre.
Aleya Khatun, a housewife from the Paiti area who came to get vaccinated, said, “I heard a lot of things [about the vaccine] before getting vaccinated. But there was no problem after I took the shot.”
"Everyone is saying that if you get vaccinated, you will be healthy and won't get COVID. That's why I have taken the vaccine.”
A crowd of men and women had similarly gathered outside the temporary vaccination centre at Ward No. 74 of DSCC.
"The way everyone is getting infected with COVID, it seems like vaccination is the safest option. That is why I am taking the vaccine. I have heard all kinds of things about the vaccine. But I've been fine after taking it.”
Dhaka North City Corporation's Deputy Chief Health Officer Lt Col Golam Mostafa Sarwar said the authorities are aiming to vaccinate everyone on Thursday. "If anyone misses out, they can take the second dose on Saturday."
More than 40 million people have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Bangladesh. The second dose has been administered to over 20 million people.
