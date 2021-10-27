Home > Bangladesh

River ferry carrying vehicles capsizes in Manikganj’s Paturia

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Oct 2021 10:43 AM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2021 10:43 AM BdST

A ferry carrying several buses has capsized in Manikganj. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident took place near Paturia No.5 ferry terminal around 9:34 am on Wednesday, according to the authorities.

Divers from the Fire Service are currently engaged in a rescue mission.

The authorities could not immediately provide the number of vehicles that were on board or the reason for the incident.

