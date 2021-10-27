River ferry carrying vehicles capsizes in Manikganj’s Paturia
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Oct 2021 10:43 AM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2021 10:43 AM BdST
A ferry carrying several buses has capsized in Manikganj. No casualties have been reported so far.
The incident took place near Paturia No.5 ferry terminal around 9:34 am on Wednesday, according to the authorities.
Divers from the Fire Service are currently engaged in a rescue mission.
The authorities could not immediately provide the number of vehicles that were on board or the reason for the incident.
More stories
- Absence of key witnesses rued in Raintree ‘rape’ trial
- Sluggish roadwork irks panel
- 3 of a family hacked to death in Khulna
- Two truck drivers die in Habiganj crash
- Pori Moni gets fresh bail in narcotics case
- Suspect implicates 15 BNP, Jamaat leader in Noakhali violence
- Thailand to allow vaccinated Bangladeshis
- Daily count: 5 virus deaths, 289 cases
Recent Stories
- Prosecutor rues absence of key witnesses as Raintree hotel ‘rape’ verdict set for Wednesday
- Sluggish Roads and Highways Department work irks parliamentary committee
- Pilots suspend pay cut protest after Biman gives assurances
- Bangladesh reports 276 new virus cases, another 6 die
- Crack appears in a pillar of Chattogram flyover. Are heavy vehicles to blame?
- Three of a family hacked to death in Khulna
Opinion
Most Read
- Dhaka airport: Blinding lasers target planes to distract pilots during landing
- Former DUCSU vice-president Nur unveils new party with Reza Kibria as convenor
- Pori Moni gets fresh bail in narcotics case, indictment hearing on Nov 15
- Crack appears in a pillar of Chattogram flyover. Are heavy vehicles to blame?
- Prosecutor rues absence of key witnesses as Raintree hotel ‘rape’ verdict set for Wednesday
- BNP activists clash with police after ‘peace’ rally in Dhaka
- Jeff Bezos’ rocket company wants to build a space station
- Thailand to allow vaccinated Bangladeshi tourists
- Taliban officials celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued
- Bangladesh to run mass vaccination with second dose on Thursday