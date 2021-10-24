Vested quarters are trying to tarnish Bangladesh's image, says Hasina
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Oct 2021 04:13 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2021 04:13 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the recent religiously motivated attacks on Hindus were carried out with the intention of tarnishing the image of Bangladesh.
Certain quarters with vested interests are disseminating propaganda aimed at creating a communal divide, according to the prime minister.
Hasina made the remarks while inaugurating the Payra Bridge in southern Bangladesh via video link from Ganabhaban on Sunday.
"No one can make Bangladesh go backwards. Some of the incidents that we occasionally see are orchestrated. It is being done intentionally so that Bangladesh's image is damaged," she said.
"No matter how much good work we do, there is a quarter that is occupied with discrediting Bangladesh. What do they want? They don't want the normal democratic process to continue in this country."
The prime minister urged the public to be wary of the attempts to destabilise the country.
A provocative social media campaign centring the alleged dishonouring of the Quran at a puja venue in Cumilla on Oct 13 triggered communal violence during which Muslim fanatics carried out attacks on temples and puja venues in the city, leaving scores of people injured.
Eight people died as communal violence spread to several other districts amid Durga Puja. Police arrested hundreds of people in dozens of cases over the clashes and attacks.
- PM inaugurates Payra Bridge
- 3 suspects in Noakhali anti-Hindu attacks 'confess'
- 2 die in Sirajganj road accident
- ‘No full stops in the newsroom’
- BCL expels key suspect after anti-Hindu attacks
- Mohib Ullah rose to fame and killers went after him
- Pirganj ‘incendiary posts’ a bid for popularity: RAB
- Protesters make 8 demands in Shahbagh
- Hasina inaugurates Payra Bridge, connecting Kuakata with the rest of Bangladesh
- 3 suspects in Noakhali anti-Hindu attacks give confessional statements
- 2 dead after truck crushes motorcycle in Sirajganj
- ‘No full stops in the newsroom’: bdnews24.com celebrates 15 years of unwavering journey
- Mohib Ullah rose to fame as Rohingya leader. And killers went after him
- BCL expels key suspect Shaikat after Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks
Most Read
- Sri Lanka are a better side than Bangladesh, says captain Shanaka
- Mohib Ullah rose to fame as Rohingya leader. And killers went after him
- Hasina set to open a southern ‘bridge to dream’
- Afghanistan hurtling towards collapse, Sweden and Pakistan say
- BCL expels key suspect Shaikat after Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks
- ‘No full stops in the newsroom’: bdnews24.com celebrates 15 years of unwavering journey
- Bangladesh suspends decision to block fake, illegal mobile phones
- Pirganj’s Shaikat made incendiary Facebook posts to increase followers: RAB
- Communal attacks: Protesters occupy Shahbagh demanding justice, accountability
- Hasina inaugurates Payra Bridge, connecting Kuakata with the rest of Bangladesh