7 die in gunfight between rival Rohingya groups in Cox's Bazar
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Oct 2021 10:07 AM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2021 10:07 AM BdST
At least seven people have been killed in a clash between two rival factions of Rohingya refugees at a camp in Cox's Bazar.
Several others were injured in the gunfight that broke out at the Ukhiya refugee camp around 4.15 am on Friday, said Superintendent of Police Shihab Kaiser Khan, chief of 8 Armed Police Battalion.
The injured were subsequently taken to a clinic near the camp. The authorities are yet to identify the dead.
"The situation is under control now. Additional police personnel have been deployed to the camp. Police are conducting a raid to arrest those involved in the incident," said Shihab.
However, police could not immediately confirm the cause of the clash.
The bodies were sent to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Shihab.
