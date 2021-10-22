7 die in gunfight between rival Rohingya groups in Cox's Bazar

Several others were injured in the gunfight that broke out at the Ukhiya refugee camp around 4.15 am on Friday, said Superintendent of Police Shihab Kaiser Khan, chief of 8 Armed Police Battalion.

The injured were subsequently taken to a clinic near the camp. The authorities are yet to identify the dead.

"The situation is under control now. Additional police personnel have been deployed to the camp. Police are conducting a raid to arrest those involved in the incident," said Shihab.

However, police could not immediately confirm the cause of the clash.

The bodies were sent to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Shihab.