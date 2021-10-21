Bangladesh logs 243 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in 1.5 years
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Oct 2021 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2021 04:38 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 243 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, the lowest since Apr 14, 2020, taking the caseload to 1,566,907.
It also registered another 10 deaths from the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, raising the total death toll from the coronavirus to 27,801, according to the latest government data.
Chattogram registered 4 fatalities, the most among the eight divisions, while Dhaka registered the highest number of infections with 163.
Nationwide, another 534 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,530,083.
As many as 16,088 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.51 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.65 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 242.13 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.92 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
