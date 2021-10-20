Bangladesh opens vaccine registration for any citizen, aged 18 or above
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Oct 2021 06:25 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2021 06:25 PM BdST
The Bangladesh government has opened registration for the COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens 18 years of age or above.
The previous age limit for general citizen registration was 25.
“Now anyone of and above 18 years of age can register,” said Dr Md Shamsul Haque, a director of the Directorate General of Health Services.
“We have made the necessary changes to the Surokkha app.”
Prior to Wednesday, only those above the age of 25 and those involved in particular professions or part of particular groups were eligible to register at www.surokkha.gov.bd.
On Wednesday, the registration form on the app showed the age limit had been lowered from 25 to 18 years.
Anyone wishing to receive the vaccine in Bangladesh has had to register through this government app. Registration opened on Jan 26. At the time, citizen registration was only open to those of 40 years of age or above.
The DGHS then lowered the age limit to 35 on Jul 5. It was lowered again, to 30, on Jul 19 and again to 25 on Jul 29.
