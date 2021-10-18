Two more arrested for vandalising Hindu temples in Feni
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Oct 2021 10:44 AM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2021 10:44 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two more men in connection with the looting and vandalism of temples and shops belonging to the Hindu community during an attack on a demonstration organised by the Puja celebration committee in Feni.
Abdus Salam Junayed and Foysal Ahmed Al Amin were arrested on Sunday night during a RAB raid, said Imran Khan, assistant director of the paramilitary force’s Legal and Media Wing.
“They were arrested for their involvement in communal violence and inciting people on social media. They were handed over to the local police station,” Khan said.
Previously, on Saturday night, RAB had arrested Ahnaf Tousif Mahmud Labib, 22, and handed him over to Feni Model Police Station.
“Labib has been questioned. He confessed to his involvement in the incident and disclosed the names of others who were responsible for the attack,” Lieutenant Colonel ASM Yusuf, commanding officer of RAB-7 said that day.
Communal violence has erupted across the country following claims that a Quran was ‘disrespected’ in Cumilla a few days ago.
The Feni Puja celebration committee and its supporters were preparing to protest against communal violence in the country when they were attacked.
The assailants also vandalised and looted several temples and a number of shops owned by the Hindu community and set fire to vehicles. They clashed with police sporadically for about seven hours. Approximately 40 people were injured in the violence, including Feni Model Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge Nizam Uddin.
Police filed two cases in connection with the incidents on Sunday and accused 400 people without naming them.
Police have interrogated three people after examining a video of the clash and CCTV footage but they have not been shown arrested yet, said an officer from the district police.
- CID names Samrat, Khaled in money laundering report
- Bangladesh to buy 90m syringes from China
- 3 arrested for kidnapping, robbing expats
- Man dies in blast at Chattogram house
- Public universities hold ‘cluster’ admission tests
- Two cases filed over Friday clashes
- Violent clashes leave scores injured in Feni
- Attacks on Hindu temples: here’s what community leader says
- Two more arrested for vandalising Hindu temples in Feni
- Brutality against Hindus continues: homes torched in Rangpur’s Pirganj
- CID names ex-Jubo League leaders Samrat, Khaled in money laundering report
- Bangladesh to buy 90m syringes from China for COVID vaccination
- 3 arrested for kidnapping and robbing expatriates from Dhaka airport
- One dead, 3 injured after blast at Chattogram house
Most Read
- In anger over alleged blasphemy, arsonists burn down Hindu homes in Rangpur
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Bangladesh slump to defeat against Scotland in T20 World Cup opener
- Bangladesh scraps Dhaka-Chattogram elevated expressway plan
- 3 arrested for kidnapping and robbing expatriates from Dhaka airport
- Attacks on Hindu temples and homes for 3 days: here’s what community leader says
- Two cases filed over Friday clashes with Dhaka police
- 20 public universities hold ‘cluster’ admission tests on Sunday
- Son of ex-Somali political aide held over UK lawmaker stabbing
- Bangladesh logs 16 virus deaths, 314 cases in a day