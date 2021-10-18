Two more arrested for vandalising Hindu temples in Feni

Abdus Salam Junayed and Foysal Ahmed Al Amin were arrested on Sunday night during a RAB raid, said Imran Khan, assistant director of the paramilitary force’s Legal and Media Wing.

“They were arrested for their involvement in communal violence and inciting people on social media. They were handed over to the local police station,” Khan said.

Previously, on Saturday night, RAB had arrested Ahnaf Tousif Mahmud Labib, 22, and handed him over to Feni Model Police Station.

“Labib has been questioned. He confessed to his involvement in the incident and disclosed the names of others who were responsible for the attack,” Lieutenant Colonel ASM Yusuf, commanding officer of RAB-7 said that day.

Communal violence has erupted across the country following claims that a Quran was ‘disrespected’ in Cumilla a few days ago.

The Feni Puja celebration committee and its supporters were preparing to protest against communal violence in the country when they were attacked.

The assailants also vandalised and looted several temples and a number of shops owned by the Hindu community and set fire to vehicles. They clashed with police sporadically for about seven hours. Approximately 40 people were injured in the violence, including Feni Model Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge Nizam Uddin.

Police filed two cases in connection with the incidents on Sunday and accused 400 people without naming them.

Police have interrogated three people after examining a video of the clash and CCTV footage but they have not been shown arrested yet, said an officer from the district police.