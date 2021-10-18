Bangladesh logs 10 virus deaths, 339 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Oct 2021 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2021 04:53 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 10 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,778.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,565,827 as 339 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka and Khulna registered the most daily deaths among the eight divisions, logging three fatalities each. Dhaka also recorded the most infections, with 266.
Nationwide, another 509 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,528,371.
As many as 18,812 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.80 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.61 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 240.74 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.90 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Home Ministry transfers 7 police officers
- Protesters block Shahbagh over anti-Hindu attacks
- 12 Chhatra League activists suspended over CU clash
- 20 detained over arson attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur
- Attacks on Hindus nothing new: ASK
- 2 arrested over attacks on Hindu temples in Feni
- CID names Samrat, Khaled in money laundering report
- Bangladesh to buy 90m syringes from China
- Bangladesh transfers 7 police officers after communal violence
- Protesters block Shahbagh over serial anti-Hindu attacks
- 12 Chhatra League activists suspended from University of Chittagong over clash
- Police detain 20 over arson attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- Two more arrested for vandalising Hindu temples in Feni
Most Read
- In anger over alleged blasphemy, arsonists burn down Hindu homes in Rangpur
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- Bangladesh slump to defeat against Scotland in T20 World Cup opener
- Bangladesh scraps Dhaka-Chattogram elevated expressway plan
- Protesters at Shahbagh demand ‘highest punishment’ for anti-Hindu attacks
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Son of ex-Somali political aide held over UK lawmaker stabbing
- 3 arrested for kidnapping and robbing expatriates from Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh to buy 90m syringes from China for COVID vaccination
- Biman adds more flights to Delhi, Kolkata