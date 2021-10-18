Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh must end: UN

"Recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh fuelled by hate speech on social media, are against the values of the Constitution and need to stop," Mia Seppo, UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh, said in a statement on Monday.

"We call upon Government to ensure protection of minorities and an impartial probe. We call upon all to join hands to strengthen inclusive tolerant Bangladesh."

A post on Facebook alleging that the Quran had been disrespected at a temple in Cumilla amid Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Hindus, touched off a spate of religious hate crimes in several districts across Bangladesh.

On Sunday, arsonists burnt down and looted at least 29 homes in Majhipara-Bottala and Hatibandha villages in Pirganj Upazila of the northern district on Sunday. The attackers also vandalised a local Hindu temple.

The attacks were incited by a claim that a Facebook post had allegedly blasphemed against religion.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the culprits behind the arson attacks on Hindu homes in two Rangpur villages were 'identified immediately' and police arrested 45 suspects.