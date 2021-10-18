Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh must end: UN
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Oct 2021 09:52 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2021 09:52 PM BdST
The United Nations has demanded an end to the religiously motivated violence against minorities in Bangladesh and an impartial investigation into the recent attacks on the Hindu community.
"Recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh fuelled by hate speech on social media, are against the values of the Constitution and need to stop," Mia Seppo, UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh, said in a statement on Monday.
"We call upon Government to ensure protection of minorities and an impartial probe. We call upon all to join hands to strengthen inclusive tolerant Bangladesh."
On Sunday, arsonists burnt down and looted at least 29 homes in Majhipara-Bottala and Hatibandha villages in Pirganj Upazila of the northern district on Sunday. The attackers also vandalised a local Hindu temple.
The attacks were incited by a claim that a Facebook post had allegedly blasphemed against religion.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the culprits behind the arson attacks on Hindu homes in two Rangpur villages were 'identified immediately' and police arrested 45 suspects.
- PM awards gold medals on Sheikh Russel Day
- Daily count: 10 virus deaths, 339 cases
- Fear grips a community after anti-Hindu attacks
- Ansarullah Bangla Team ‘member’ held
- Home Ministry transfers 7 police officers
- Protesters block Shahbagh over anti-Hindu attacks
- 12 Chhatra League activists suspended over CU clash
- 20 detained over arson attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur
- Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh must end: UN
- Culprits in Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks were 'immediately identified': minister
- Hasina distributes gold medals to mark Sheikh Russel Day
- Bangladesh logs 10 virus deaths, 339 cases in a day
- Fear grips a community in Rangpur after anti-Hindu hate crimes
- Man arrested with ties to banned Ansarullah Bangla Team
Most Read
- In anger over alleged blasphemy, arsonists burn down Hindu homes in Rangpur
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- Protesters at Shahbagh demand ‘highest punishment’ for anti-Hindu attacks
- Bangladesh slump to defeat against Scotland in T20 World Cup opener
- Bangladesh scraps Dhaka-Chattogram elevated expressway plan
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Fear grips a community in Rangpur after anti-Hindu hate crimes
- Bangladesh transfers 7 police officers after communal violence
- Two more arrested for vandalising Hindu temples in Feni
- Police detain 20 over arson attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur