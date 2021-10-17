Violent clashes leave scores injured in Feni amid communal tension
Senior Correspondent, Chattogram Bureau and Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Oct 2021 02:43 AM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2021 02:54 AM BdST
Violent clashes with police have erupted in Feni after an attack on demonstrators who were protesting against attacks on Durga Puja venues in parts of Bangladesh.
The authorities deployed additional police forces to the town and border guards to the local land office on Saturday night after several temples and a number of shops owned by Hindus were allegedly vandalised and looted during the clashes between 4:30 pm and 11:30 pm.
Feni Model Police Station OC Nizam Uddin was among at least 40 people injured in the clashes. Many of them were admitted to Feni General Hospital.
The law enforcers fired tear gas shells to disperse the attackers, said Khandaker Nurunnabi, the district’s superintendent of police.
“The situation is under control now,” he said, adding that the details will be revealed later.
In the two days since, several similar incidents have occurred in Chandpur, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Moulvibazar, Gazipur, Chapainawabganj and other districts.
Dozens of people were arrested over the attacks and the spread of communal hatred on social media. BGB personnel were deployed to two dozen districts and security was beefed up at places of worship. The immersion of Durga idols ended the 10-day festival on Friday.
At least four people died reportedly in police firing during attacks on puja venues in Chandpur’s Hajiganj on Wednesday.
Shukdeb Nath Tapan, president of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council’s Feni chapter, said they came under attack while preparing for a protest march outside Joykali Temple on the old Dhaka-Chattogram Highway’s Trunk Road portion in the afternoon.
People who gathered outside Trunk Road Bara Masjid beforehand launched the attack with sticks and brickbats, he said. Police then intervened and asked the protesters to back off.
As the protesters left the scene by shortening their demonstration, the temple came under attack, said Shukdeb. The attackers left when the police “opened fire”.
He alleged the authorities delayed in sending Border Guard Bangladesh and Rapid Action Battalion.
Tapan Das, general secretary of Joykali Temple’s governing body, said its furniture were burnt as the attackers threw a ‘petrol bomb’.
As the clashes spread to other parts of the town, the attackers vandalised and torched about 50 shops owned by Hindus and looted the cash and other goods from nearly 10 of the stores, said Parvezul Islam Hazari, general secretary of Feni Traders Association.
Iqbal Hossain Bhuiyan, resident medical officer at the district hospital, said many of the injured came for treatment.
Riyad Molla, cameraperson of Independent TV, was injured while covering the incident.
Md Abdullah Al Mamun Bhuyian, the assistant commissioner of land, said the authorities deployed BGB to the land office.
The highway and main roads of the town became empty due to the clashes. Shops were closed as crude bomb blasts rocked the town.
Witnesses said workers of Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami, were among the attackers. Local activists of the Awami League and its student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League tried to resist the attackers.
The law enforcers did not specify who were involved in the incident.
RAB-7 commander Lt Col M Yusuf said a “third party” tried to take the chance of the situation. “We’ve prevented them and identified some of them. The process to arrest them is underway.”
Inspector Monir Hossain of Feni Model Police Station said, “We’ve got reports about vandalism of shops. We are working on it.”
