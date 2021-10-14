Three of a family hacked to death in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Oct 2021 11:26 AM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2021 11:28 AM BdST
Three members of a family have been hacked to death in Chattogram’s Mirsharai.
Police recovered the bodies from a house in the Sonapahar area at around 4 am on Thursday, said Jorarganj Police Station chief Nur Hossain Mamun.
The dead have been identified as grocer Mostafa Saudagar, 56, his wife Josnara Begum, 45, and their son Ahmed Hossain, 25.
Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing the screams of Saudagar’s eldest son Saddam Hossain, said Mamun. They subsequently discovered the bodies of three people and proceeded to inform the police.
"All three were hacked to death with a sharp weapon. Hossain and his wife were at home at the time of the killings. Although he had bloodstains on his body, Hossain had suffered no injuries. He has been taken to the police station for interrogation.”
The murders might have been committed due to a dispute over family property, according to police.
The bodies have been sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
- BGB deployed in Cumilla amid tension
- Pori Moni drug case sent to sessions court
- Daily count: 17 virus deaths, 518 cases
- Confront odds and continue work: Hasina
- Khandaker Mosharraf’s former aide arrested
- Suspected robber killed in Chattogram 'gunfight'
- Rain to bring respite from heat
- Crimes escalate in Rohingya camps
- Bangladesh vows action as communal tension flares
- Fanatics in Bangladesh use Facebook to stoke communal tension, again
- Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24
- RAB arrests 8 members of human trafficking gang
- BGB deployed in Cumilla amid simmering tension
- Drugs case against Pori Moni transferred to Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court
Most Read
- BGB deployed in Cumilla amid simmering tension
- Bangladesh vows action as communal tension flares
- Late penalty heartbreak for 10-man Bangladesh as Nepal reach SAFF Championship final
- Khandaker Mosharraf’s former aide arrested in money laundering case
- Fanatics in Bangladesh use Facebook to stoke communal tension, again
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- GM Quader’s wife Sharifa set to become Jatiya Party MP from a reserved seat
- Teenage Afghan refugee stabbed to death in London
- Man kills several people in Norway in bow-and-arrow attacks, police say
- Bangladesh deploys BGB troops to 22 districts after attacks on Hindu temples