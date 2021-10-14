Three of a family hacked to death in Chattogram

Police recovered the bodies from a house in the Sonapahar area at around 4 am on Thursday, said Jorarganj Police Station chief Nur Hossain Mamun.

The dead have been identified as grocer Mostafa Saudagar, 56, his wife Josnara Begum, 45, and their son Ahmed Hossain, 25.

Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing the screams of Saudagar’s eldest son Saddam Hossain, said Mamun. They subsequently discovered the bodies of three people and proceeded to inform the police.

"All three were hacked to death with a sharp weapon. Hossain and his wife were at home at the time of the killings. Although he had bloodstains on his body, Hossain had suffered no injuries. He has been taken to the police station for interrogation.”

The murders might have been committed due to a dispute over family property, according to police.

The bodies have been sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.