Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Oct 2021 12:28 AM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2021 12:28 AM BdST
The annual examination for students of classes VI to IX and the tests on elective subjects for students of class X will start on Nov 24.
The examinations must be wrapped up by Nov 30, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education said on Wednesday.
This time, the yearly exams will be on Bangla, English and general mathematics.
Students will be graded out of 50 marks in each subject and the examination time will be one and a half hours.
The syllabus will include the chapters on which the students were handed assignments as well as the topics covered in the classroom since the reopening of schools.
The ongoing assignments will make up 40 marks of the total marks in each subject, while another 10 marks will be available for participation in the clean-up activities and compliance with hygiene rules, with the exams accounting for the remaining 50 marks out of 100.
No other exams will be held for classes VI to IX this year, the authorities said.
