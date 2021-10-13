Suspected robber accused in nine cases killed in Chattogram 'gunfight'
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Oct 2021 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2021 01:38 PM BdST
A man accused in nine cases, including charges of robbery, has been killed during an alleged gunfight with the Rapid Action Battalion in Chattogram’s Banshkhali.
The shoot-out occurred in the Gondamara area early on Wednesday, said Md Nurul Absar, an officer of RAB 7.
The deceased has been identified as Md Alamgir, 45, who has nine cases filed against him, one over robbery, at Banshkhali Police Station and other police stations in Chattogram.
“A RAB team was on regular patrol in the Gondamara area early this morning when the criminals opened fire on them. RAB retaliated in self defence and Alamgir’s bullet-ridden body was found after the gunfight ended,” Absar said.
RAB took him to a local hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Locals identified him as Alamgir alias 'Alam Dakat'.
RAB recovered four types of firearms, a knife, two machetes and ammunition from the scene.
