Death toll from Turag River trawler capsize rises to 7
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Oct 2021 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2021 03:01 PM BdST
Rescue workers have recovered the bodies of a woman and a child who died after a trawler capsized in the Turag River in Dhaka’s Gabtali. The death toll has now risen to seven.
The trawler, usually used to carry sand, was taking several passengers across the river when it sank on Saturday, Alamgir Sheikh, chief of the Aminbazar River Police, told bdnews24.com.
Five people were found dead immediately after the accident. Two passengers who were found dead on Monday had remained missing since the boat capsize, said Rashed Bin Khalid of the Fire Service Control Room.
The body of 30-year-old Rupayan Begum surfaced under the Amir Bazar Bridge around 11 am on Monday, while River Police found the body of 3-year-old Jasmine in Munshiganj’s Muktarpur.
The other victims have been identified as Shiuli Begum, 20, her son Imran, 3, Arman, 4, and Farhana Moni, 5. The fire service also found the body of a boy of about seven years of age.
River Police SI Hafizur Rahman filed a case over the accident that includes murder charges.
- Pori Moni falls ill in courtroom
- Daily count: 14 virus deaths, 481 cases
- Pori Moni gets bail in drug case
- First reactor vessel installed at Rooppur plant
- 2 minors die in Chattogram road accident
- Serum sends 1m AstraZeneca doses
- UNHCR to help Rohingya on Bhasan Char
- Turag capsize: death toll rises to five
Most Read
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Actress Pori Moni falls ill in courtroom
- Pressure builds in Bangladesh as global LNG prices lurch to record high
- Abdul Qadeer Khan, father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb, dies at 85
- Pori Moni receives bail in drug case
- Has COVID’s capacity for harm diminished? A Magsaysay-winning scientist warns of new variant
- Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people
- First reactor pressure vessel installed at Rooppur nuclear power plant
- Invisible scars: COVID takes a heavy toll on mental health
- His sister was brutally raped. He declared war on the crime and designed an app to fight it