Death toll from Turag River trawler capsize rises to 7

The trawler, usually used to carry sand, was taking several passengers across the river when it sank on Saturday, Alamgir Sheikh, chief of the Aminbazar River Police, told bdnews24.com.

Five people were found dead immediately after the accident. Two passengers who were found dead on Monday had remained missing since the boat capsize, said Rashed Bin Khalid of the Fire Service Control Room.

The body of 30-year-old Rupayan Begum surfaced under the Amir Bazar Bridge around 11 am on Monday, while River Police found the body of 3-year-old Jasmine in Munshiganj’s Muktarpur.

The other victims have been identified as Shiuli Begum, 20, her son Imran, 3, Arman, 4, and Farhana Moni, 5. The fire service also found the body of a boy of about seven years of age.

River Police SI Hafizur Rahman filed a case over the accident that includes murder charges.