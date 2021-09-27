SSC exams to start Nov 14, HSC exams on Dec 2

The dates for the test were finalised in a schedule published on the ministry’s website on Monday.

According to the schedule, the SSC examinations will start on Nov 14 while the HSC examinations will start Dec 2.

The exams will be held in two sessions – from 10 am to 11:30 am and then from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

The Madrasa Education Board had previously announced that the Dakhil examinations, equivalent to the SSC, would be held on Nov 14.

The SSC and equivalent examinations are usually held in February. But, due to the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh last March, the exams were suspended.

This year, in addition to the change in timing of examinations, students will be tested on a limited syllabus and will only have written exams.

The first SSC exam will be Physics (Theory) on the morning of Nov 14.

The History of Bangladesh and World Civilization exam will be held on the morning of Nov 15, with Accounting later that afternoon.

Chemistry (Theory) will be held on the morning of Nov 16, with Physical Education and Sports (Theory) on the morning of Nov 18.

The Geography and Environment exam will be held on the morning of Nov 21, with Finance and Banking that afternoon.

The Higher Mathematics and Biology (Theory) examinations will both be held on the morning of Nov 22. Both the Politics and Civics exam and the Economics exam will be held on the morning of Nov 23, with Business Studies in the afternoon.

Students will have to get their admission papers from their educational institutions three days before the start of exams.

The HSC exams will begin with Physics Paper 1 on Dec 2. They will end on Dec 30 with Social Science Paper 2 and Social Work Paper 2 in the morning and Sports Paper 2 in the afternoon.