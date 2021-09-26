Bangladesh logs 21 daily virus deaths, lowest in 4 months
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Sep 2021 04:45 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2021 04:45 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 21 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, the lowest since May 26, taking the total toll to 27,414.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,551,350 as 980 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Sunday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 10 fatalities and 668 infections.
Nationwide, another 1,312 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,511,479.
As many as 22,221 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.41 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.43 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 231.61 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.74 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
