Husband, doctor sued over death of Scholastica school counsellor

After police recovered the body of 32-year-old Evana between two buildings at Poribagh on Sept 15, her in-laws said they suspected she jumped to death.

Her parents said they learnt about her unhappy relationship with husband Abdullah Hasan Mahmud Rumman, a lawyer, after her death.

Her father ASM Aman Ullah Choudhury filed the case against Rumman and nephrologist Professor Mujibul Haque Mollah at Shahbagh Police Station on Saturday, said Shazzadur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Ramna zone at Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Evana told her friends before her death that Rumman had an extramarital affair and the doctor conspired with her husband to drug her with sleeping pills so that Rumman could talk to his lover, according to the charges.

Evana and Rumman married in 2010. They have two children.