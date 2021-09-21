Four sentenced to death over death of Kushtia sub-registrar
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Sep 2021 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 21 Sep 2021 04:42 PM BdST
A Kushtia court has sentenced four people to death and another to life in prison over the murder of Sub Registrar Nur Mohammad Shah.
Kushtia District and Sessions Judge Tajul Islam announced the verdict in the case on Tuesday.
The death-row convicts are Saidul Islam, 37, Md Mashiul Alam aka Babul aka Bablu, 40, Farukh Hossain, 38, and Kamal Hossain, 40.
The convict who received a life sentence is Md Monowar Hossain.
On Oct 8, 2018, police found Kushtia Sadar Sub Registrar Nur Mohammad Shah bound and bloodied at his home in Kushtia’s Ali Gate area, according to the case documents.
He was taken to the Kushtia General Hospital’s Emergency Department, where doctors declared him dead.
The victim’s brother Quamruzzaman Shah filed a murder case against nine unnamed suspects at the Kushtia Model Police Station.
Police Inspector Sanjay Kumar Kundu submitted the investigation report in 2019, accusing five suspects. The suspects were indicted and trial proceedings were started afterwards.
