Four Sirajganj policemen withdrawn from duty over irregularities

  Sirajganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Sep 2021 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 20 Sep 2021 03:08 PM BdST

Four police personnel from Sirajganj’s Hatikumrul Highway Police Station have been withdrawn from duty over accusations of corruption, irregularities and dereliction of duty.

Superintendent of Police Munshi Shahab Uddin of the Bogura highway region said the police personnel were reassigned to the Bogura Highway Police Lines on Friday for “administrative reasons.”

The policemen were identified as Hatikumrul Police Station OC Shahjahan Ali, Sub Inspector Jahidul Islam, Constable Azam and Constable Ruhul Amin.

Police officials say that various allegations surfaced against Shahjahan Ali after he joined Hatikumrul Highway Police Station on Feb 10.

In light of the allegations, he and three others were withdrawn from duty.

