RAB arrests Evaly MD, wife amid embezzlement allegations
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Sep 2021 04:56 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2021 05:38 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Mohammad Rassel, the managing director of e-commerce site Evaly and his wife Shamima Nasrin, amid allegations the company has been cheating its customers.
The RAB started a raid on their house at 4 am on Thursday in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur, said Commander Khandakar Al Moin, a RAB spokesman.
Rassel is also the CEO of the e-commerce company, while his wife Shamima Nasrin holds the position of chairman.
Earlier in the day, a fraud case was filed against Rassel and Shamima Nasrin for charging a customer for products that were not delivered.
A man named Arif Baker filed the case with the Gulshan police, claiming that he saw Evaly’s advertising and made orders worth Tk 310,000 from the site. The orders have yet to be fulfilled, long after they was made.
Baker contacted the Evaly offices and its CEO over the purchases and he responded with death threats, “frightening” the man, according to the police.
