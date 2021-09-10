Hit-and-run driver arrested after student dies in Dhaka

Shakil was nabbed from Uttara on Friday, according to Cantonment Police OC Kazi Sahan Haque.

Abul Kalam Azad Shanto, a student of Adamjee Cantonment School and College, was critically injured after being struck by a speeding car in front of the Army Market at ECB Chattar on Thursday.

He was subsequently rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to the police.

Moments before the accident, however, the car had recklessly ploughed into a motorcycle and injured the rider, OC Sahan said.

“Shanto attempted to stop the car after observing the motorcycle accident but the car ran him over. The driver later left the vehicle behind and fled.”

Police are also working to apprehend another individual who was in the car at the time of the incident.