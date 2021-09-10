Hit-and-run driver arrested after student dies in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Sep 2021 06:13 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2021 06:13 PM BdST
Police have arrested Md Shakil, a private car driver, on charges of running over and killing a tenth grader at Mirpur's ECB Chattar.
Shakil was nabbed from Uttara on Friday, according to Cantonment Police OC Kazi Sahan Haque.
He was subsequently rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to the police.
Moments before the accident, however, the car had recklessly ploughed into a motorcycle and injured the rider, OC Sahan said.
“Shanto attempted to stop the car after observing the motorcycle accident but the car ran him over. The driver later left the vehicle behind and fled.”
Police are also working to apprehend another individual who was in the car at the time of the incident.
