Bangladesh observing, waiting for a permanent Afghan govt: state minister

The state minister for foreign affairs took questions from journalists on the issue on Wednesday after the Taliban announced an interim government following takeover of the country.

Shahriar said the Bangladesh government is also waiting to see what the Afghanistan government does to fulfil its promises on women’s rights and tolerance.

“I would like to make it clear that we are not taking a decision on whether to welcome or not welcome the government, although this happens naturally after the formation of a new government. This is an interim government. We are waiting for a permanent government. We don’t want to rush the decision,” he said.

“We are observing the situation closely. We will see what the interim government will do. We will not compromise on some idealistic issues. So we are still observing and waiting for a permanent government.”

The Taliban announced the names for key positions, including the acting head of government, on Monday, weeks after taking over following the withdrawal of the US-led forces.

The West said they are ready for discussions with the Taliban, but not recognising their government now.

“It’s an interim government. They have said the process to form an inclusive government has not finished yet. And many other issues like the participation of women are still there. Our focus still remains on peace and stability,” Shahriar said.

The Taliban enforced a radical form of sharia, or Islamic law, when it ruled from 1996 to 2001.

But this time around, the movement has tried to present a more moderate face to the world, promising to protect human rights and refrain from reprisals against old enemies.

It is unclear how much the Taliban will deliver on the promises. Many organisations in Bangladesh have demanded the government do not recognise any government formed by the Taliban.

Referring to the message of moderation given by the senior Taliban leadership, Shahriar said Bangladesh is not drawing a conclusion now because it will observe how the grassroots members of the Islamist group act in future.

He said Bangladesh is ready to engage in talks in the United Nations on peace or humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.

Bangladesh has evacuated most of its citizens from Afghanistan. At least 10 Bangladeshis, including three NGO workers, have remained in Afghanistan.

The seven others have stayed back willingly, according to Shahriar. “It’s a significant point for us that they (seven Bangladeshis) are finding some sort of comfort there.”