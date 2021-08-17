11 bodies of Rohingya who attempted to flee from Bhasan Char recovered
Chittagong Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2021 10:26 PM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2021 10:26 PM BdST
Naval authorities have recovered bodies of 11 Rohingya refugees who went missing after their boat sank in the Bay of Bengal while they were trying to flee Bhasan Char.
Members of the Coast Guard, Navy and police retrieved the bodies from deep sea and coasts of Sandwip during a search until Tuesday evening.
The search began after an engine-driven boat sank deep into Friday night.
Coast Guard East Zone Zonal Commander Captain Kazi Shah Alam told bdnews24.com that the Navy recovered one of the bodies from deep sea a couple of days ago.
In a search carried out from Monday to Tuesday evening, the Coast Guard picked up eight bodies from the sea and coasts of Sandwip. The police also found two bodies from Sandwip coasts, Captain Alam said.
Among the bodies, two were female and five others were children.
Sandwip Police OC Bashir Ahmad Khan said they saw two bodies floating near the coast and retrieved them before handing them over to the Coast Guard.
Captain Alam said the bodies were then handed over to Rohingya camp authorities in Bhasan Char.
Rohingya people, at times, try to flee from Bhasan Char camp and head for Chattogram across the sea on such boats striking deals with brokers.
Police arrested refugees in Chattogram after they fled from Bhasan Char in several drives.
- Govt to bar Tazia procession in pandemic
- Daily count: 198 virus deaths, 7,535 cases
- Woman gets trafficked to rescue daughter
- Bangladeshis who joined Taliban will be arrested: DMP
- Dhaka snubs request to shelter Afghans
- Pori Moni bail hearing on Aug 18
- HC bans online games PUBG, Free Fire
- City Bank sues over Pori Moni reports
- Bangladesh to bar Tazia procession in pandemic
- Bangladesh logs 198 virus deaths, 7,535 new cases in a day
- Sister seeks reinvestigation into Muniya’s death in petition to court
- Cricket stars’ fading, damaged sculpture mars Chattogram
- Bangladesh woman gets trafficked to India in desperate rescue of daughter
- Bangladeshis who joined Taliban will be arrested on return: Dhaka police chief
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- Overburdened with Rohingya, Bangladesh refuses US request to shelter Afghans
- Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Biden defends US withdrawal
- Taliban order fighters to respect foreigners in Afghanistan: official
- 50 injured as BNP activists and police clash at Chandrima Udyan
- Bangladesh will accept if Taliban form a government of the people: foreign minister
- Bangladeshis who joined Taliban will be arrested on return: Dhaka police chief
- Bangladesh logs 198 virus deaths, 7,535 new cases in a day
- City Bank files lawsuit over reports on Pori Moni-banker links