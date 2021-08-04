Chattogram's COVID-19 death toll tops 1,000
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Aug 2021 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2021 03:54 PM BdST
COVID-19 deaths in the Chattogram district have surpassed 1,000 on the back of 16 new fatalities from the disease in the past 24 hours.
The death toll currently stands at 1,010, of which 597 were city dwellers while the rest came from different Upazilas.
So far, 86,429 people have been infected with the coronavirus, with residents of metropolitan areas accounting for 64,459 of the overall caseload.
On Wednesday, 1,285 out of 3,678 samples tested in 12 labs across the district came back positive for COVID-19, according to Chattogram's Civil Surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi.
Of these, 844 are residents of metropolitan areas and 441 hail from different upazilas. The positivity rate during that period was about 35 percent.
Among those who died in the last 24 hours, six were residents of metropolitan areas.
The district detected its first coronavirus case on April 3 last year while the first death came six days later on Apr 9.
