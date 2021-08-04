At least 17 die after lightning strikes wedding party boat in Chapainawabganj

The incident occurred at around 12 pm on Wednesday at Charpaka, said Shibganj Police Station chief Farid Hossain.

Wedding guests were heading to an area, known as Paka, from Alamnagar in Narayanpur, said Union Parishad Chairman Jalaluddin.

“The deaths of 17 people by lightning are confirmed. Several others were injured in the incident.”

“We have recovered 16 bodies and sent them to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital. Another 14 people who were injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital,” Fire Service official Meherul Islam said.