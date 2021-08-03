Attorney general’s office warns wages will be halted if employees skip vaccine shots
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Aug 2021 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2021 04:22 PM BdST
The attorney general’s office has warned that officials and other employees will not be paid their wages and may face administrative action if they skip COVID-19 vaccine shots at their appointed time without showing sufficient cause.
The warning was sent out in a notice on the website of the attorney general’s office.
“The notice has been issued at the order of the honourable attorney general,” Md Nasir Uddin, an administrative official at the office, told bdnews24.com.
“All officials and employees have been ordered to get their shots by Aug 16. If anyone does not do so, and does not have a sufficient excuse, their wages will be suspended and they will face administrative action.”
The notice also orders all employees at the office to register and get the vaccine by the deadline if they have not done so already.
Vaccine cards and vaccine certificates for all employees of the attorney general’s office will be submitted to the administrative wing between Aug 22 and Aug 31.
In addition to the attorney general, the three additional attorneys general, 66 deputy attorneys general, and 150 assistant attorneys general, the office has over 200 employees.
But law officials, such as the additional attorneys general, the deputy attorneys general, and assistant attorneys general, are exempted from the notice, Md Nasir Uddin said.
