Traffic, crowds swell in Dhaka on the seventh day of lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jul 2021 09:51 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2021 09:51 PM BdST
Car and commuters hit the streets in bigger numbers in Dhaka on the seventh day of a ‘strict’ lockdown designed by the government to curb the coronavirus infections.
People are showing no respect for health rules, such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing, despite a deadly surge in COVID-19 cases.
More cars were seen in many parts of the capital, including Rampura, Malibagh, Mouchak, Shantinagar, Bailey Road, Bijoynagar, Kakrail and Naya Paltan on Thursday. Drivers faced questions at the police check-posts.
A large number of people queued to buy oil at fair price from a dealer of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh in Shantinagar.
The cars, freight trucks, covered vans, ambulances and rickshaws caused traffic congestions from 9:30am to 10am on the busy roads in Malibagh, Mouchak and Rampura.
Along with the alleys, the main roads in Mirpur were crowded with people. Restaurants were open for dining , shops were selling goods keeping the shutter half-closed. A vendor was ferrying local painkillers.
The number of people, cars and rickshaws increased in Old Dhaka’s Azimpur, Lalbagh, Kellarmor, Bakshibazar and Pallashi intersection. Drizzle could not stop people from outdoor visits.
Traffic and crowds were higher than any other days in Kawran Bazar, Tejgaon and Mohakhali as well, with many facing questions from the law enforcers.
Most of them cited emergency reasons for going out, a policeman said.
Many commuters complained about unrestrained fare charged by rickshawpullers as the three-wheelers became the only mode of passenger transport.
“How long will it continue?” asked Afsar Uddin, a resident of the Shia Masjid area who was heading to Mohakhali.
