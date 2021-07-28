Home > Bangladesh

Five children of a family die in Cox’s Bazar landslides

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jul 2021 10:35 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2021 10:35 AM BdST

Five children belonging to the same family have died in their sleep after landslides caused by heavy rainfall swept away their home in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf Upazila.

Several others were also injured in the incident that took place in Pankhali Villager Para of Hnila Union on Wednesday morning, said Rashed Mohammad Ali, chairman of Hnila Union Parishad.

Ali said the dead were all members of Syed Alam's family but could not name them.

