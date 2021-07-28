Five children of a family die in Cox’s Bazar landslides
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2021 10:35 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2021 10:35 AM BdST
Five children belonging to the same family have died in their sleep after landslides caused by heavy rainfall swept away their home in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf Upazila.
Several others were also injured in the incident that took place in Pankhali Villager Para of Hnila Union on Wednesday morning, said Rashed Mohammad Ali, chairman of Hnila Union Parishad.
Ali said the dead were all members of Syed Alam's family but could not name them.
More stories
- CMCH files GD suspecting Surokkha is hacked
- 2,000 more doctors from 42nd BCS
- BSMMU denies man got 3 COVID shots in a day
- Get tested and vaccinated: Hasina
- Humayun Ahmed's family serve legal notice on GP
- Vaccination at unions from Aug 7
- Record 258 virus deaths in a day
- Another 200MT oxygen coming from India
Recent Stories
- CMCH files general diary suspecting Surokkha COVID vaccine registration platform is hacked
- Government to appoint 2,000 more doctors from 42nd BCS amid pandemic
- BSMMU dismisses ‘disinformation’ that man got three COVID shots in a day
- Hasina urges citizens to banish fears about COVID-19 testing, vaccination
- Humayun Ahmed's family send legal notice to Grameenphone over IP infringement
- Bangladesh to launch vaccination at unions on Aug 7 as COVID spreads rapidly
Opinion
Most Read
- MD says Evaly will deliver products, even if delayed, but won’t refund
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- Bangladesh registers new record of 258 COVID deaths in a day
- Bangladesh suspends student assignments amid lockdown
- Lockdown casts pall on apparel industry amid 'peak season' for exports
- Former finance minister Muhith contracts COVID-19
- Nagad plans to raise Tk 5bn through zero-coupon bonds
- Jamuna Group to invest Tk 10bn in troubled e-commerce firm Evaly
- After grim records, experts see Bangladesh slipping deeper into COVID crisis
- Humayun Ahmed's family send legal notice to Grameenphone over IP infringement