HC suspends Sylhet-3 bypoll until Aug 5 in lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jul 2021 02:04 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2021 02:04 PM BdST
The High Court has suspended the Sylhet-3 bypoll to Aug 5 due to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus lockdown.
A single-judge bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim made the decision on Monday after hearing petitions from six Supreme Court advocates and seven voters from the constituency.
The petition was made at the High Court on Monday, a day after a legal notice was sent to Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda requesting the suspension of the polls.
“We have received an order from the court,” said EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker. “The Sylhet-3 bypoll will be suspended until Aug 5.
The Election Commission had already delayed the bypoll several times before it set Jul 28 as the date for the election. The polls will now be delayed further.
The Sylhet-3 seat was left vacant after the death of MP Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury on Mar 11.
The Bangladesh constitution states: “An election to fill the seat of a member of Parliament which falls vacant otherwise than by reason of the dissolution of Parliament shall be held within ninety days of the occurrence of the vacancy.”
“Provided that in a case where, in the opinion of the chief election commissioner, it is not possible, for reasons of an act of God, to hold such election within the period specified in this clause, such election shall be held within ninety days following next after the last day of such period.”
Accordingly, the Election Commission has until Sept 10 to hold the election.
“The court order will be discussed at a meeting of the Election Commission and a decision on the new date will made then,” EC Secretary Khandaker said.
Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir represented the petitioners at Monday’s hearing, while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Bepul Bagmar represented the state.
- HC suspends Sylhet-3 bypoll until Aug 5 in lockdown
- ‘They’re coming’: How store owners and pedestrians dodge police in lockdown
- Government officials asked to declare assets to curb corruption
- 'Careless' ferry operators caused Padma Bridge incident: probe
- Bangladesh logs 228 virus deaths, 11,291 new cases in a day
- How can girls get more playground time? UNO suggests time slots
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends student assignments amid lockdown
- Eyes of investors around the world are now on Bangladesh: BSEC chief Shibli Rubayat
- Bangladesh logs 228 virus deaths, 11,291 new cases in a day
- MD says Evaly will deliver products, even if delayed, but won’t refund
- Soumya 68 helps Bangladesh to series-clinching 5-wicket win in last T20 against Zimbabwe
- Dhaka streets more crowded on third day of lockdown
- Facebook wants you to connect with God. On Facebook
- 'Careless' ferry operators caused Padma Bridge incident: probe
- No longer ‘hidden victims,’ children are dying as virus surges in Indonesia
- Bangladesh examining if Padma Bridge ferry incident was premeditated