Police recover Planning Minister Mannan’s stolen mobile phone

"We recovered the phone on Sunday night. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident,” Sazzadur Rahman, a deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told bdnews24.com.

More details will be disclosed at a news conference later in the day.

On the evening of May 30, a man who was later identified as a “drug addict” snatched the phone from Mannan when he was browsing the internet on his handset in his car with a window rolled down at Dhaka’s Bijoy Sharani.

One of the policemen escorting the minister pursued the thief but could not catch him.

On Jun 1, a case was filed with Kafrul Police Station over the incident. ASM Mahtab Uddin, a DMP deputy commissioner, later said a “drug addict” was identified as the culprit.