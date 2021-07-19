Police recover Planning Minister Mannan’s stolen mobile phone
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2021 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2021 01:44 PM BdST
Police have recovered the mobile phone snatched from Planning Minister MA Mannan one and a half months ago.
"We recovered the phone on Sunday night. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident,” Sazzadur Rahman, a deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told bdnews24.com.
More details will be disclosed at a news conference later in the day.
On the evening of May 30, a man who was later identified as a “drug addict” snatched the phone from Mannan when he was browsing the internet on his handset in his car with a window rolled down at Dhaka’s Bijoy Sharani.
One of the policemen escorting the minister pursued the thief but could not catch him.
On Jun 1, a case was filed with Kafrul Police Station over the incident. ASM Mahtab Uddin, a DMP deputy commissioner, later said a “drug addict” was identified as the culprit.
