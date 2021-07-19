Bangladesh lowers minimum age for COVID vaccines further to 30 years
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2021 08:46 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2021 08:46 PM BdST
The Directorate General of Health Services has lowered the minimum age for COVID-19 vaccines by another five years to 30, as more doses arrive after the resumption of the inoculation drive.
Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of DGHS, confirmed the decision to bdnews24.com on Monday.
“Citizens above 30 years old will be able to apply for the vaccine from now on,” he said.
More to follow
