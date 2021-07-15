Bangladesh hikes rawhide prices by Tk 5 for Eid procurement
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2021 01:59 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2021 02:27 PM BdST
The Bangladesh government has increased the prices of rawhide by Tk 5 per square foot ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
Merchants in the sector have agreed to the increase and given assurances of better prices where possible.
The price of a square foot of salted cow or buffalo rawhide will be set between Tk 40-45 in Dhaka this year, an increase over Tk 35-40 per sq ft last year, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi after a discussion on setting prices on Thursday.
The price outside Dhaka will be set at Tk 33-37 per sq ft, an increase from Tk 28-32 per sq ft last year.
Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh had previously proposed a price of Tk 50-55 in Dhaka and Tk 40-45 outside Dhaka, similar to the prices in 2018.
But merchants mounted fierce opposition to the plan, putting forward their own proposal of a Tk 5 increase. The minister of commerce then accepted their proposal.
“We will accept your proposal,” he said. “Fulfil your end of the bargain. You have opposed fixing the price of rawhide with talk of free market economics. Fine. Buy above the set price where you can and prove it.”
The government fixed the prices of salted goatskins at a maximum of Tk 17 per sq ft.
The prices of unsalted rawhide were not discussed at the meeting, but rather the importance of adding salt to the hides soon after the sacrifice was stressed in order to preserve them in the warm weather.
- Heavy crowds at Shimulia ferry terminal
- Govt hikes rawhide prices by Tk 5
- River routes reopen as lockdown ends
- Moghbazar blast: source of gas leak remains unknown
- National committee favours 14 more days of lockdown
- Biman pilots threaten strike
- Daily tally: 210 virus deaths, 12,383 cases
- Long tailbacks on highways to Sylhet
- Shimulia ferry terminal teems with crowds, heath restrictions ignored
- Bangladesh hikes rawhide prices by Tk 5 for Eid procurement
- Passenger vessels resume river service as lockdown ends
- Gas leak caused Moghbazar blast, probes find. But its source remains unknown
- National COVID committee advises 14 additional days of strict lockdown
- Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilots threaten strike over reduced pay
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Bangladesh logs 210 virus deaths, 12,383 cases in a day
- Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilots threaten strike over reduced pay
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
- National COVID committee advises 14 additional days of strict lockdown
- Bangladesh plans to hold SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec
- Bangladesh to buy Sinopharm vaccine at lower price