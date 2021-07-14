Bangladesh logs 210 virus deaths, 12,383 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jul 2021 05:44 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2021 05:44 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 210 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 17,052.
The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,059,538 after 12,383 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am on Wednesday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka logged 69 fatalities and 5,058 cases in a day, the highest among eight divisions.
Khulna, a recent hotspot, tallied 46 deaths and 1,621 cases, Chattogram 39 deaths and 2,470 cases and Rajshahi 15 deaths and 1,196 cases.
Nationwide, another 8,245 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 897,412.
As many as 42,490 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 29.14 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 84.7 percent and the mortality rate at 1.61 percent.
Globally, over 187.90 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.05 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
