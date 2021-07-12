Dhaka transporters struggle as earnings collapse in lockdown
Faysal Atik, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2021 09:58 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2021 09:58 AM BdST
Mohammad Abdus Salam, who drives Dishari Paribahan buses in Dhaka, missed government aid during the shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak last year. This year, no one has offered to help him in the two rounds of lockdown.
As the second round of strict restrictions drags on, the 30-year-old decided to do what he never thought of -- pedalling a rickshaw. “I have a baby at home.”
“We, two drivers, shared the [rickshaw] shifts. But today I'm too sore to walk,” said the driver. “This is what it has come to after a few days of lockdown. My mind goes blank when I try to think of the days ahead.”
A ban on motorised vehicles, including battery-run rickshaws, has forced even elderly drivers to pull rickshaws, said another driver who has also taken up the job of a rickshaw-puller.
“I'd brought some rice from my home village. Otherwise, I would be begging alms now because I'm unable to pedal a rickshaw,” said an elderly bus driver.
“We used to eat meat and fish sometimes. Now we can’t have anything but spinach and vegetables,” said Abu Hanif, a bus driver of New Vision Paribahan who runs a six-member family.
“Everything comes to a standstill for us when the wheels stop running. The entire family depends on a single breadwinner.”
Some other transport workers in Mirpur said their family meals have become irregular as they cannot borrow from their colleagues whose situation is as dire as theirs. Some are selling belongings, such as TV and fan, to buy food.
The associations of transporters estimate at least three million workers are directly involved with the operation of 500,000 buses and trucks across the country. The total number is believed to be over five million, including those depending on launches, steamers, autorickshaws and small passenger vehicles.
Many transport workers, stranded in Dhaka due to the coronavirus lockdown, are staying inside buses at Gabtoli terminal as they do have nowhere else to stay in the capital. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Those who could save some money spent it during the first lockdown in 2020 after the pandemic hit Bangladesh.
A year into the coronavirus outbreak, the country is now embroiled in the worst phase of the pandemic, compounded by the community transmission of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, first found in neighbouring India.
In a bid to curtail the spread of the virus, the government has enforced various restrictions on daily life since April. But as the pandemic curbs failed to have the desired results, the government imposed its harshest lockdown yet on Jul 1.
The lockdowns have forced many workers to return to their home villages with their families from the cities and towns as they failed to pay rent. Some families are sharing homes to stay in the city, hoping that better days are ahead.
“We tackled the situation with our savings, borrowings and support from the government or local representatives in the first lockdown. But no one is helping us this year. We are helpless!” said Projapoti Paribahan driver Sekander, who gave a single name.
Stranded transport workers eat their meals inside buses at Gatoli terminal in Dhaka amid the coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Tears rolled down the cheeks of Al Amin, a Dishari Paribahan driver, as he described their misery. “We can’t smile when we speak to our children. Poverty is everywhere. Urban life stops for you if you don't have money.”
During recent visits to Gabtoli Bus Terminal, transport workers were spotted among the homeless people receiving food aid.
Al Amin Howlader, who runs a school for homeless children in the area, distributes Khichuri among the homeless people every day now.
He said dozens of transport workers receive the meals along with the homeless people daily.
NO WORK, NO PAY’
Asked about their savings, helper Abu Teher Mia at Gabtoli Bus Terminal said, “The transport workers get their wages in cash every day. Most of them are used to spending the money whimsically as they know they would earn again the next day.”
With no work, and public movement restricted due to the coronavirus lockdown, a stranded transport worker takes a nap on a lazy afternoon inside a bus at Gabtoli terminal in Dhaka. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
The picture is the same for the helpers as they, along with the drivers, need sleep and rest after long journeys. Many of the drivers earn up to Tk 1,200 a day.
Mohammad Enayet Ullah, president of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, said the drivers and helpers of his company get work every other day.
“This is how the transport sector is run. They get wages on a ‘no work, no pay’ basis,” he said.
“The workers never get appointed. They earn money only when they work. So when the wheels stop due to a general strike or other reasons, the workers suffer a lot,” said Saiful Islam, an executive member of Dhaka District Road Transport Workers Union.
NO GOVERNMENT AID
During the first lockdown in 2020, the government allocated funds for the poor, and some of the transport workers got help. But workers’ leaders believe the number of such workers would be 1 to 2 percent of the total.
With no work, and public movement restricted due to the coronavirus lockdown, a stranded transport worker takes a nap on a lazy afternoon at Gabtoli Bust Terminal in Dhaka. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
His Ena Paribahan has allocated Tk 2.5 million for the workers during the Eid this year, he said.
Abu Rayhan, secretary-general of Bangladesh Bus Truck Owners Association, said, “We, the owners, try to do something for the workers during Eid every year. We’ve demanded something for the workers. But we’ve got nothing.”
Workers' leader Saiful said they submitted a list of 3,500 workers to the Prime Minister’s Office, but no aid has arrived.
Worker Abdus Salam of Mirpur said he had received 20kg of rice during the lockdown last year but nothing has come his way this year.
- Long wait for TCB goods ends in nothing
- Bombs recovered in N’ganj militant den
- Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 21
- Bangladesh summons UK envoy over rights report
- Govt offices to work virtually
- Tk 10m compensation sought for each fire victim
- Protests at Jashore Child Development Centre
- Complaints against Ashrayan houses being checked: official
- Dhaka transporters struggle as earnings collapse in lockdown
- Low-income people’s hours-long wait for TCB goods ends in disappointment
- Police surround ‘militant hideout’ in Narayanganj’s Araihajar
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 21
- Teenage worker, who leapt from burning factory, now recognises her parents
- Bangladesh summons UK envoy over rights report
Most Read
- DU to hold admission exams for 7 colleges in October
- Health directorate warns of darker days as COVID crisis worsens in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh logs 230 virus deaths, 11,874 cases in a day: grim records in both
- Bangladesh summons UK envoy over rights report
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 21
- Messi and Argentina beat Brazil to win the Copa América
- Bombs recovered in raid on Narayanganj militant hideout
- Govt offices to continue work virtually in lockdown
- Badhon feels ‘honoured’ after creating history for Bangladeshi films at Cannes festival
- Hashem Foods fire: HC orders govt to ensure medical care for injured workers