Bangladesh summons UK envoy over rights report
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jul 2021 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2021 05:56 PM BdST
Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned acting British High Commissioner Javed Patel to express its “disappointment” with a recent rights report from the UK government.
The Human Rights and Democracy Report 2020 was released by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office agency on Thursday and included a chapter on Bangladesh.
The report’s description of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s current situation as “house arrest” was disputed by Bangladesh.
“It was clarified to the AHC that on the application of Begum Zia's brother, the government had - as per the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 - suspended her prison sentence and 'released' her in March 2020 on the condition that she would receive medical treatment at home and would not travel abroad,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
“It was pointed out that the suspension of her sentence and release from prison, applicable for an initial six-month period, were subsequently extended twice in September 2020 and March 2021.”
The ministry also added that a report from the UK government should not include “insinuating and misleading” statements regarding Bangladesh’s government or its ruling party, the Awami League.
It also expressed concerns about terminology used to refer to Rohingyas temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh and their numbers.
Patel gave assurances that these views would be conveyed to the agency responsible for the report.
“[T]he UK valued its diversified partnership with Bangladesh, and wished to continue a constructive dialogue on human rights and governance issues through the established mechanisms,” Patel said, according to the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Patel ‘recognised’ Bangladesh as a ‘maturing democracy’ and added that the UK government did not take sides ‘with or against' any political party in Bangladesh, the ministry said.
- Govt offices to work virtually
- Tk 10m compensation sought for each fire victim
- Protests at Jashore Child Development Centre
- Complaints against Ashrayan houses being checked: official
- Gas in a meat store triggered Moghbazar blast: police
- Out of school into the inferno
- Factory fire: Families comb DMCH morgue
- Factory fire: Sajeeb Group CEO nabbed
- Brahmanbaria falls quiet after nervy days over Copa America
- Govt offices to continue work virtually in lockdown
- Petition seeks Tk 10m compensation for each victim of Narayanganj factory fire
- Disgruntled inmates vandalise Jashore Child Development Centre over food
- Complaints against Ashrayan-2 houses being investigated on the spot, says project director
- Gas build-up in a meat store triggered Moghbazar blast: probe
Most Read
- DU to hold admission exams for 7 colleges in October
- Factory fire: Sajeeb Group boss Hashem, 7 others placed on 4-day remand
- Messi and Argentina Beat Brazil to Win the Copa América
- Badhon feels ‘honoured’ after creating history for Bangladeshi films at Cannes festival
- Forget the Euros, Argentina v Brazil is weekend's big match
- Bangladesh logs 185 new COVID deaths, 8,772 cases in a day
- Gas build-up in a meat store triggered Moghbazar blast: probe
- Govt offices to continue work virtually in lockdown
- Death Valley hits 130 degrees as heat wave sweeps the west
- Hashem Foods fire: HC orders govt to ensure medical care for injured workers