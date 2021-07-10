Case over Hashem Foods factory fire looms, owner in police's crosshairs
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2021 01:26 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2021 01:26 PM BdST
Police are preparing to register a case over the devastating blaze at the factory of Hashem Foods Ltd that claimed over 50 lives in Narayanganj's Rupganj.
The owner of the factory is also being kept under watch, police said on Saturday.
"The case will be filed shortly," said DIG Habibur Rahman of the police's Dhaka Range.
Emergency workers have recovered more than 50 bodies from the debris of the fire-ravaged factory so far.
Two days after the blaze erupted, the Fire Service were still working to completely douse the flames on Saturday morning.
They will hand over control of the scene to the police once the fire is fully extinguished, Narayanganj's Assistant Superintendent of Police (C-Circle) Abir Hossain told bdnews24.com.
"After the fire is put out, officials will inspect the site before filing a case," he said.
Fire Service officials have blamed a faulty fire safety system at Hashem Foods factory, a unit of Sajeeb Group, for the fatal blaze.
Relatives of missing workers break down in tears outside the burning factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Narayanganj’s Rupganj on Friday, Jul 9, 2021. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Work is underway to compile a list of officials and employees who oversaw operations at the factory.
"A preliminary list of the owners has already been prepared. They have been kept under surveillance on that basis,” said a police officer, asking not to be named.
The case may include charges of criminal negligence under sections 304, 304 (a), 306 of the Penal Code, he added.
Abul Hashem, the owner of the factory and MD Hashem Foods' parent company Sajeeb Group and the owner of the factory, however, denied the allegations.
"We invested Tk 7 billion on this factory compound, employing more than 2,000 workers. We’ve been doing business by following the rules. But this fire incident has put me to the test late in my life,” said 68-year old Hashem.
Anyone injured in the incident can start a case against the factory authorities, said DIG Habibur. Otherwise, the police will file a case as a plaintiff.
- Negligent owners cause another deadly fire
- Workers were listed as adults: Hashem Foods
- Long wait begins to identify Hashem Foods fire victims
- ‘Edible oil kept’ Hashem Foods factory burning
- Factory fire: many missing workers are underaged
- Record 212 new virus deaths as cases top 1m
- No fire safety system at Hashem Foods factory
- Workers were locked in as flames spread: official
- Police nab Sajeeb Group CEO over factory fire
- Kushtia reports 18 new virus deaths, Rajshahi hospital logs 14 more
- Case over Hashem Foods factory fire looms, owner in police's crosshairs
- Husband, wife die from burns after Kamrangirchar explosion
- Biden picks Peter Haas as US ambassador to Bangladesh
- Criminal negligence of factory safety continues in Bangladesh as 52 more die
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs 212 COVID deaths, a daily record, as caseload tops 1 million
- Badhon feels ‘honoured’ after creating history for Bangladeshi films at Cannes festival
- Hashem Foods factory lacked fire safety system: official
- Edible oil, a Nocilla ingredient, kept Hashem Foods factory burning for hours, firefighters believe
- Death toll in Hashem Foods factory fire tops 50
- Between locked stairway and leaping flames, Bangladesh workers perish in a burning factory
- Criminal negligence of factory safety continues in Bangladesh as 52 more die
- Biden picks Peter Haas as US ambassador to Bangladesh
- Teenage boy raced to burning factory to save his mother. But a wall of flames deterred him
- How crowded are America’s national parks?