Final phase of COVID vaccine registration of expatriates opens online
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2021 09:08 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2021 09:17 PM BdST
The government has launched the final phase of registration of migrant workers for COVID-19 vaccines online.
Besides the Surokkha platform, the expatriates can sign up via Ami Probashi app for the jabs.
They first need to submit forms to the centres of the Bureau of Manpower Export and Training or BMET to get enlisted on the database.
Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad inaugurated the online registration process at a virtual news conference on Monday. State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak was also present.
The initial registration of the expatriates began Friday at over 50 BMET centres across the country.
They will then have to choose ‘Bangladeshi Workers’ category, and the subcategory for workers going to Saudi Arabia or Kuwait, and others countries.
Those going to Saudi and Kuwait will get the Pfizer vaccine while the others will receive Sinopharm shot, because the two Middle Eastern countries do not require travellers vaccinated with the Pfizer shot to quarantine at hotels.
After choosing the subcategories, the expatriates will have to give information, such as passport number, phone number and date of birth to confirm the registration.
The Pfizer doses are being given at seven centres in Dhaka. They are Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital, and Kurmitola General Hospital.
Sinopharm doses are being administered at the centres across Bangladesh.
