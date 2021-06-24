Defence question Pori Moni’s ‘stock of liquor at home’ at court hearing on remand

The police have been granted five days to quiz the prime accused, businessmen Nasir Uddin Mahmood and Tuhin Siddique Omi, for five days in a case on charges of attempted rape and murder of the actress.

Dhaka’s Senior Judicial Magistrate Rajib Hasan approved the five-day remand after a hearing on Wednesday.

It was preceded by the state arguing in favour of grilling them in custody, and the defence pointing to Pori Moni allegedly being in possession of liquor and her going to the club late at night.

On Jun 8, Pori Moni alleged that her acquaintance Omi had taken her to Dhaka Boat Club as part of a ‘plan’ and there ‘Nasir attempted to rape’ her.

The police arrested Nasir and Omi after she started a case with Savar police. Following interrogation in their custody for seven days in another case over possession of illicit drugs, the police appealed for another remand over charges in Pori Moni’s case.

Defence lawyer Mizanur Rahman Mamun, a former general secretary to the Dhaka Bar Association, argued that Pori Moni’s status as a celebrity gives her an advantage.

Policemen escort businessman Nasir Mahmood, arrested on charges of trying to rape and murder actress Pori Moni, to the Chief Judicial Magistrates Court of Dhaka on Tuesday, Jun 15, 2021. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

State lawyer Hemayet Hossain said the arts and culture of the country will be destroyed if proper justice for such a rape attempt is not delivered. “Such behaviour with a celebrity is unjust.”

Questioning Pori Moni’s decision to go to the Boat Club at night, Advocate Mizanur said, “Let there be a DNA test if there are wounds in her body. Send the evidence for forensic analysis. Let the video footage come in.”

Advocate AH Imrul Kauser, another defence lawyer, read out three newspaper reports and said, “You see your honour, who Pori Moni is? She has stocks of liquor at her home. She drank there willingly.”

So he attempted to dismiss allegations that Pori Moni “was forced” to drink in that club.

On allegations of attempted rape against Nasir, Kauser said, “A person aged like her father doing such a thing is unbelievable.”

“The incident is completely false,” Nasir said. “I’m 65 years old and I’ve heart problems. Please pass orders to question me at the jail gates, but not in remand. I’ll die if I’m remanded again,” he pleaded with judge Hasan.

Another defence lawyer, Dhaka Bar Association’s President Abdul Baten said, “She [Pori Moni] was not forced in any way. They were in an open place with a crowd, a rape attempt can’t happen there.”

“How is Omi at fault? He went there as a friend. He has no connection with the complaint. And how is Nasir to blame? This case has been framed to defame him,” he said.

Pori Moni took to Facebook and posted a complaint about the incident of being harassed at the Boat Club before filing the case.

There she claimed that her initial attempt to seek help from the police was in vain, rather they tried to discourage her from revealing what she had to say. She later lauded the police for their role in how swiftly they acted.