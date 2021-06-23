Awami League dominates first phase of UP polls
Senior Correspondents bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2021 12:04 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2021 12:04 AM BdST
The first phase of the Union Parishad elections has seen an average voter turnout of about 65 percent.
The election to the lowest tier of local government, held on Monday after a long pandemic-enforced delay, was contested along party lines with the main battle in almost all the UPs involving Awami League and independent candidates.
The Awami League bagged 148 of the 204 posts of chairman while 49 went to independent candidates.
The results of the first round of voting were announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday.
In the first phase, 26 Awami League candidates were elected uncontested, said EC's Joint Secretary SM Asaduzzaman.
Among the candidates from other parties, three Jatiya Party candidates won while one candidate from Islami Andolan Bangladesh was elected.
The BNP has declined to take part in the polls, so its candidates ran as independents.
- Pandemic is a test for global solidarity: Hasina
- Police arrest 9 trafficking suspects tied to Omi
- Dhaka surrounds sealed off to stop virus spread
- COVID delays routine vaccination of children
- No long-haul bus services in lockdown
- Cargo ship sinks on Karnaphuli
- COVID: 78 deaths, 4,636 new cases
- Bangladesh rolls out Pfizer vaccine doses
- Bangladesh suspends trains from capital Dhaka amid COVID surge
- Court asks BTRC about steps against phone call leaks
- COVID-19 pandemic is a test for global solidarity, says Hasina
- 71% slum dwellers in Dhaka, 55% in Chattogram have coronavirus antibodies: icddr,b
- Police arrest nine human trafficking suspects tied to Omi
- In Rajshahi, most COVID patients come from villages
Most Read
- Bangladesh seals off districts around Dhaka to stem the coronavirus spread
- Dhaka hospitals see spike in COVID-19 patients as pandemic worsens
- Long-haul buses barred from Dhaka amid lockdown in nearby districts
- Long-haul bus services from Dhaka suspended during lockdown
- Bangladesh reports 4,846 new COVID cases, 76 deaths in a day
- Mohiuddin Ahmed, founder of leading publisher UPL, dies at 77
- Bangladesh announces stricter restrictions in 7 districts as COVID cases spike
- 71% slum dwellers in Dhaka, 55% in Chattogram have coronavirus antibodies: icddr,b
- Police arrest nine human trafficking suspects tied to Omi
- Lighter cargo ship capsizes after colliding with tanker on Karnaphuli