Awami League dominates first phase of UP polls

  Senior Correspondents  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jun 2021 12:04 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2021 12:04 AM BdST

The first phase of the Union Parishad elections has seen an average voter turnout of about 65 percent.

The election to the lowest tier of local government, held on Monday after a long pandemic-enforced delay, was contested along party lines with the main battle in almost all the UPs involving Awami League and independent candidates.

The Awami League bagged 148 of the 204 posts of chairman while 49 went to independent candidates.

The results of the first round of voting were announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

In the first phase, 26 Awami League candidates were elected uncontested, said EC's Joint Secretary SM Asaduzzaman.

Among the candidates from other parties, three Jatiya Party candidates won while one candidate from Islami Andolan Bangladesh was elected.

The BNP has declined to take part in the polls, so its candidates ran as independents.

