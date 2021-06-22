Bangladesh suspends trains from capital Dhaka amid COVID surge
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jun 2021 10:00 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2021 10:00 PM BdST
The government has decided to halt all train services to and from Dhaka after sealing off seven central districts surrounding the capital to restrict public transport and human mobility in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The suspension will come into effect at 12am Wednesday, said Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan.
Rail services could resume on Jun 30 if the situation in the country improves.
But trains on the Chattogram-Sylhet and Chattogram-Chandpur routes will continue to operate as usual, the minister added.
Earlier on Tuesday, the railway ministry cancelled five trains travelling between the locked-down districts and announced that Jashore would be the last stop for all Khulna-bound passenger trains.
The government imposed stricter restrictions on work and human mobility in seven districts, effective until Jun 30, as coronavirus cases and deaths surged across the country.
The Cabinet Division announced the pandemic restrictions for Manikganj, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur, Madaripur, Rajbari and Gopalganj.
All activities, including public transport, will remain suspended during the lockdown.
Similar COVID-19 curbs are currently in place in Satkhira, Bagerhat’s Mongla, Jashore Municipality, Abhaynagar, Benapole, Sharsha, Kushtia Sadar, Chuadanga’s Damurhuda Upazila, Magura, Rajshahi City Corporation, Natore Municipality and Singra and Bogura Municipality.
