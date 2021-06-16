Sundarbans to expand as govt focuses on preserving biodiversity, says Hasina
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2021 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2021 03:56 PM BdST
The government is taking steps to expand the Sundarbans with an emphasis on protecting the biodiversity of the world's largest mangrove forest, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said.
According to a camera trap survey, the tiger population in the forest also increased to 114 from 106 between 2015 and 2018, she told parliament on Wednesday.
Highlighting the government's initiative to expand the forest area by creating artificial mangroves, Hasina said, “We focus on not damaging the Sundarbans and its biodiversity when taking any measure for the development of Bangladesh."
"The initiative aims to expand the forest area to the entire coastal belt. Also, the government adopted smart patrolling and other steps to protect the flora and fauna in the Sundarbans and curb crimes there.”
Currently, 53 percent of the Sundarbans' total area is a designated wildlife sanctuary, Hasina said.
The government has also taken various initiatives to conserve sites of historical significance, including places where the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman stayed and initiated the struggle for freedom, for posterity, she added.
“A sculpture will be erected at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan to mark the significance of Bangabandhu’s speech on March 7 (1971). A 150-feet tall glass tower has been built there. Monuments will be constructed at Rajganj Bazar in Jashore and Ambika Maidan in Faridpur in memory of Bangabandhu.”
- Sundarbans is expanding: PM
- MP calls for action against Dhaka Boat Club
- Mother, two children found dead in Sylhet
- Police worked like magic: Pori Moni
- Rajshahi hospital logs nearly 150 COVID deaths in two weeks
- J&J vaccine to be used in emergencies
- SSF is being modernised: PM
- Police seek to remand Nasir, Omi
- Sundarbans expands as govt focuses on preserving biodiversity, says Hasina
- Pori Moni case: MP calls for action against Dhaka Boat Club
- Three, including two children, found dead with throats slit in Sylhet
- After record COVID cases in a day, Jashore widens restrictions
- Ex-Hifazat leader arrested in Chattogram for suspected militant links
- Police ‘worked like magic’ to arrest attempted rape suspects, Pori Moni says
Most Read
- Dhaka University music teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- Police ‘worked like magic’ to arrest attempted rape suspects, Pori Moni says
- Pori Moni at Detective Branch offices for questioning
- Nasir is a ‘good man’: Jatiya Party MP Chunnu defends key suspect in attempted rape case
- Bangladesh logs 3,319 new COVID cases, highest daily count in seven weeks
- Who is Nasir Mahmood, the man accused of trying to rape Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club?
- Falcon Group signs agreement with upay to pay salary
- Police get 7 days to interrogate Nasir, Omi over attempted rape case filed by Pori Moni
- Pori Moni to continue fight for justice after attempted rape case against businessman
- UK aid cuts to BRAC a ‘gut punch’: Asif Saleh