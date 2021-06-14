Boat club expels Nasir Mahmood after Pori Moni attempted rape case

Nasir was the entertainment and cultural affairs secretary of the club, situated on the bank of the river Turag in Birulia near Uttara.

Nasir also identifies himself as a former president of Uttara Club.

Businessman and Dhaka Boat Club member Nasir U Mahmood (jeans pants and sky blue shirt) at the police’s Detective Branch office in Dhaka after his arrest along with four others at Uttara on Monday, Jun 14, 2021 in a case filed by film actress Pori Moni on charges of attempted rape and murder.

The two others expelled by the boat club are Tuhin Siddique Omi and Shah S Alam,.

Benazir Ahmed, the club’s president and the inspector general of police, said the executive members of the club took the decision in a virtual meeting on Monday night.

Pori Moni raised the allegations in a Facebook post and later at a media briefing on Sunday night.

Film actress Pori Moni brings allegations of attempted rape and murder against a businessman at a media briefing at her home in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Sunday night, Jun 13, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

In the case filed at Savar Police Station on Monday, the actress alleged that Nasir forced her to drink liquor and then tried to rape her at the club on Jun 8.

Nasir, however, denied the allegation during his arrest at a home in Uttara. He said Pori Moni and the people accompanying her assaulted him when he tried to stop them from taking liquor at the club’s bar.