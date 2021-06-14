Boat club expels Nasir Mahmood after Pori Moni attempted rape case
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jun 2021 10:32 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2021 10:32 PM BdST
Dhaka Boat Club has expelled Nasir Mahmood and two others after his arrest on charges of trying to rape and murder actress Pori Moni.
Nasir was the entertainment and cultural affairs secretary of the club, situated on the bank of the river Turag in Birulia near Uttara.
Nasir also identifies himself as a former president of Uttara Club.
Businessman and Dhaka Boat Club member Nasir U Mahmood (jeans pants and sky blue shirt) at the police’s Detective Branch office in Dhaka after his arrest along with four others at Uttara on Monday, Jun 14, 2021 in a case filed by film actress Pori Moni on charges of attempted rape and murder.
Benazir Ahmed, the club’s president and the inspector general of police, said the executive members of the club took the decision in a virtual meeting on Monday night.
Pori Moni raised the allegations in a Facebook post and later at a media briefing on Sunday night.
Film actress Pori Moni brings allegations of attempted rape and murder against a businessman at a media briefing at her home in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Sunday night, Jun 13, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Nasir, however, denied the allegation during his arrest at a home in Uttara. He said Pori Moni and the people accompanying her assaulted him when he tried to stop them from taking liquor at the club’s bar.
