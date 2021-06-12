Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 3 for ports as low forms over Bay

A deep convection is taking place over the north Bay under the influence of the low, which is likely to bring squally weather conditions to the coasts, according to meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid.

The Met Office has asked fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay of Bengal to remain near the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

Meanwhile, the monsoon winds remain active over Bangladesh, raising the likelihood of rains in most parts of the country.

Khulna's Kumarkhali saw the highest rainfall of 74 mm in the last 24 hours. Dhaka recorded 30 mm of rainfall during that period.

Light to moderate rains and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, are likely to occur in

parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Dhaka divisions, the Met Office said in its forecast for Saturday.