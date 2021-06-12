Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 3 for ports as low forms over Bay
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2021 02:47 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2021 02:47 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised maritime ports to hoist cautionary signal No. 3 due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.
A deep convection is taking place over the north Bay under the influence of the low, which is likely to bring squally weather conditions to the coasts, according to meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid.
The Met Office has asked fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay of Bengal to remain near the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.
Khulna's Kumarkhali saw the highest rainfall of 74 mm in the last 24 hours. Dhaka recorded 30 mm of rainfall during that period.
Light to moderate rains and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, are likely to occur in
parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Dhaka divisions, the Met Office said in its forecast for Saturday.
