Road crash halts traffic on Dhaka-Tangail highway for five hours
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jun 2021 01:58 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2021 01:58 PM BdST
The movement of vehicles along the Dhaka-Tangail highway has resumed after a combination of heavy showers and a road accident ground traffic to a standstill for about five hours.
A collision between a microbus and a truck caused a tailback stretching 16 km from Elenga to the east side of Bangabandhu Bridge in Tangail early Friday, according to highway police.
The truck rammed into the back of the Dhaka-bound in Kalihati's Dhalatangar amid heavy overnight rain, according to Harun Ur Rashid, a traffic inspector in Tangail.
No casualties were reported in the accident, said Harun.
