Road crash halts traffic on Dhaka-Tangail highway for five hours

A collision between a microbus and a truck caused a tailback stretching 16 km from Elenga to the east side of Bangabandhu Bridge in Tangail early Friday, according to highway police.

The truck rammed into the back of the Dhaka-bound in Kalihati's Dhalatangar amid heavy overnight rain, according to Harun Ur Rashid, a traffic inspector in Tangail.

The microbus was left lying on the road in a crumpled heap, leading to heavy traffic congestion on the highway. The traffic eventually resumed around 9am.

No casualties were reported in the accident, said Harun.