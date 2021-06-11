Home > Bangladesh

Road crash halts traffic on Dhaka-Tangail highway for five hours

  Tangail Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jun 2021 01:58 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2021 01:58 PM BdST

The movement of vehicles along the Dhaka-Tangail highway has resumed after a combination of heavy showers and a road accident ground traffic to a standstill for about five hours.

A collision between a microbus and a truck caused a tailback stretching 16 km from Elenga to the east side of Bangabandhu Bridge in Tangail early Friday, according to highway police.

The truck rammed into the back of the Dhaka-bound in Kalihati's Dhalatangar amid heavy overnight rain, according to Harun Ur Rashid, a traffic inspector in Tangail.

The microbus was left lying on the road in a crumpled heap, leading to heavy traffic congestion on the highway. The traffic eventually resumed around 9am.

No casualties were reported in the accident, said Harun.

