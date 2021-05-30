Experts call for earthquake drills after a string of tremors shake Sylhet
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2021 01:51 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2021 01:51 AM BdST
A series of tremors that panicked the residents of Sylhet on Saturday are being seen as the harbinger of a major quake by experts who call for regular earthquake drills without further ado in the region to deal with a possible disaster.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Centre said at least five mild tremors were detected in the span of four hours from 10am, with the epicentre being 196 kilometres to 232 kilometres northeast from Dhaka.
Professor Syed Humayun Akhter, director at Dhaka University’s Earth Observatory, said the quakes panicked the residents of Sylhet although they were mild in nature.
“They bear the omen that it is an active earthquake zone and a huge quake may occur anytime,” he said, although he refused to entertain the idea that the tremors were foreshocks or aftershocks.
The Observatory detected the epicentre of the tremors near the east end of the Dauki fault, a major fault along the southern boundary of the Shillong Plateau that causes seismic hazards for the adjoining areas, including Bangladesh’s northeast.
The fault has made the Sylhet region prone to earthquakes, said meteorologist Mominul Islam.
DRILLS
Geologist Prof Humayun said the Dauki fault appears to be active now as a magnitude 6 earthquake occurred in India’s Assam at the north end of the fault a month ago.
The force gathered at the fault for a thousand years can cause an earthquake of magnitude 8 or above, he warned.
“The entire force can erupt at a time, or partially. It can’t be said for sure.”
He called for mental preparedness of the region along with drills and trainings, pointing out that the last trainings were held by the disaster management and relief ministry 'quite long ago'.
“We must continue it (training). Drills should also be held every year,” Prof Humayun said.
Many of panicked residents of Sylhet city left their homes for safety during the tremors. Some of them reportedly headed for their village homes. No damage or casualties were reported.
Prof Humayun said they would not have panicked if drills were held regularly. “Drills are a must to raise awareness about earthquakes, just like masks are vital to prevent coronavirus.”
He urged the mayors of Dhaka and Chattogram along with that of Sylhet to organise the drills for citizens and training for volunteers.
Meteorologist Mominiul said the authorities should also see to it that the building code is followed to the letter during construction, keeping in mind that an earthquake is imminent.
Experts suggest leaving buildings and staying under the open sky during earthquakes. If that's not possible, people should cover their head with hands and stay near pillars or duck under tables or beds to avoid injury from falling debris.
- Experts call for earthquake drills after a string of tremors shake Sylhet
- Suspects remanded over rape on moving bus in Ashulia
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- PM Hasina praises Bangladeshi peacekeepers for global efforts
- Bangladesh arrests six over gang rape on moving bus
- Fears for Bangladesh garment workers as safety agreement nears an end
Most Read
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- Father of Bangladeshi woman assaulted in India says he thought she was with in-laws
- Couriered into Bangladesh, LSD is sold online
- Fears for Bangladesh garment workers as safety agreement nears an end
- Bangladesh confirms first local cases of COVID variant dominant in India
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- Bangladesh arrests six over gang rape on moving bus
- Bangladesh reports 1,043 new virus cases, 38 deaths in a day
- India arrests 6 suspects over sexual assaults on ‘Bangladeshi’ woman, viral video
- Meet the 12 high schoolers who won a New York Times scholarship