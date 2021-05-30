Experts call for earthquake drills after a string of tremors shake Sylhet

Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Centre said at least five mild tremors were detected in the span of four hours from 10am, with the epicentre being 196 kilometres to 232 kilometres northeast from Dhaka.

Professor Syed Humayun Akhter, director at Dhaka University’s Earth Observatory, said the quakes panicked the residents of Sylhet although they were mild in nature.

“They bear the omen that it is an active earthquake zone and a huge quake may occur anytime,” he said, although he refused to entertain the idea that the tremors were foreshocks or aftershocks.

The Observatory detected the epicentre of the tremors near the east end of the Dauki fault, a major fault along the southern boundary of the Shillong Plateau that causes seismic hazards for the adjoining areas, including Bangladesh’s northeast.

The fault has made the Sylhet region prone to earthquakes, said meteorologist Mominul Islam.

DRILLS

Geologist Prof Humayun said the Dauki fault appears to be active now as a magnitude 6 earthquake occurred in India’s Assam at the north end of the fault a month ago.

The force gathered at the fault for a thousand years can cause an earthquake of magnitude 8 or above, he warned.

“The entire force can erupt at a time, or partially. It can’t be said for sure.”

He called for mental preparedness of the region along with drills and trainings, pointing out that the last trainings were held by the disaster management and relief ministry 'quite long ago'.

“We must continue it (training). Drills should also be held every year,” Prof Humayun said.

Many of panicked residents of Sylhet city left their homes for safety during the tremors. Some of them reportedly headed for their village homes. No damage or casualties were reported.

Prof Humayun said they would not have panicked if drills were held regularly. “Drills are a must to raise awareness about earthquakes, just like masks are vital to prevent coronavirus.”

He urged the mayors of Dhaka and Chattogram along with that of Sylhet to organise the drills for citizens and training for volunteers.

Meteorologist Mominiul said the authorities should also see to it that the building code is followed to the letter during construction, keeping in mind that an earthquake is imminent.

Experts suggest leaving buildings and staying under the open sky during earthquakes. If that's not possible, people should cover their head with hands and stay near pillars or duck under tables or beds to avoid injury from falling debris.