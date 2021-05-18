Two ‘robbers’ killed in alleged shootout in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2021 02:04 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2021 02:04 PM BdST
Two ‘robbers’ have died in a so-called shootout with police from the Detective Branch in Dhaka.
The incident occurred in the Khilkhet area around 2:45 am on Tuesday, police said.
The dead have been identified as Russel, 30, and Yamin, 36. They were implicated in several cases of robbery, murder and drug trafficking, police said.
The police seized the autorickshaw and arrested two robbers at the end of the gunfight.
Two others suffered bullet wounds and were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.
A pistol, a knife, nine mobile phones, 16 pieces of yaba, Tk 5,000 cash and several other items were recovered from the spot, said police.
More stories
- Rozina’s family to file ‘harassment’ case
- Daily tally: 32 virus deaths, 698 cases
- 6 detected with India virus variant
- Police arrest key suspect in speedboat crash
- Where do the young get news?
- Bank officer arrested over ‘rape attempt’
- Lockdown extended by another week
- Ferries bear risks of post-Eid rush
Recent Stories
- Two ‘robbers’ killed in alleged shootout in Dhaka
- Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam taken to court after arrest under official secrets law
- Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam's family to file ‘harassment’ case
- Health minister wants long-haul buses, India borders closed for some more days
- US ‘working on’ Bangladesh’s request for vaccine
- Bangladesh plans to administer China COVID vaccine from next week
Opinion
Most Read
- Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam arrested for ‘breaching’ official secrets law
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Bangladesh logs 698 new virus cases, death count rises by 32 in a day
- Six returnees found with Indian virus variant: IEDCR
- Bangladesh court turns down police appeal to remand Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam
- Long before divorce, Bill Gates had reputation for questionable behaviour
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week; old curbs remain unchanged
- Biden to send 20 million doses of US-authorised vaccines abroad for first time
- Bangladesh plans to administer China COVID vaccine from next week