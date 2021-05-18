Home > Bangladesh

Two ‘robbers’ killed in alleged shootout in Dhaka

Published: 18 May 2021 02:04 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2021 02:04 PM BdST

Two ‘robbers’ have died in a so-called shootout with police from the Detective Branch in Dhaka.

The incident occurred in the Khilkhet area around 2:45 am on Tuesday, police said.

The dead have been identified as Russel, 30, and Yamin, 36. They were implicated in several cases of robbery, murder and drug trafficking, police said.

A joint team of officers from Khilkhet Police Station clashed with a group of armed robbers who were in an autorickshaw, said Moshiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the Gulshan division of detective police.

The police seized the autorickshaw and arrested two robbers at the end of the gunfight.

Two others suffered bullet wounds and were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

A pistol, a knife, nine mobile phones, 16 pieces of yaba, Tk 5,000 cash and several other items were recovered from the spot, said police.

